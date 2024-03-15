The Rays selected Waguespack's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Waguespack had inked a minor-league contract this offseason following a two-year stint in Japan and has earned a spot on the major-league roster after allowing three runs with a 6:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. The 30-year-old right-hander is a candidate to make some starts early on in the season while Taj Bradley (pectoral) is sidelined.
More News
-
Rays' Jacob Waguespack: Option for rotation•
-
Rays' Jacob Waguespack: Joins Tampa on minors deal•
-
Jacob Waguespack: Heads to Japan•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Passes through waiver wire•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Available for first spring game•