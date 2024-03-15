The Rays selected Waguespack's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Waguespack had inked a minor-league contract this offseason following a two-year stint in Japan and has earned a spot on the major-league roster after allowing three runs with a 6:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. The 30-year-old right-hander is a candidate to make some starts early on in the season while Taj Bradley (pectoral) is sidelined.