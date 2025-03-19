The Rays optioned Waguespack to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Despite putting just six baserunners on and striking out seven over six innings in Grapefruit League play, Waguespack was unable to secure a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen. The 31-year-old righty will begin the season at Durham, where he could operate as a swingman after starting in four of his nine appearances for the affiliate in 2024.
