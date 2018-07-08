Schultz was Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

He'll give the Rays an extra arm out of the bullpen after Chaz Roe (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled in a corresponding move. Schultz, who previously made his MLB debut for the Rays in late May, has posted a 6.91 ERA and 47:22 K:BB in 28.2 innings at Triple-A this season. He'll need to show improved control and command before manager Kevin Cash unleashes the right-hander in key spots late in games.

More News
Our Latest Stories