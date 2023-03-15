Schultz exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins with an adductor injury, MLB.com reports.
Schultz entered the game in the ninth inning but managed only three pitches before seeking assistance from a trainer. He has battled the injury for roughly a week but believed he was healthy enough to take the mound. Schultz is in camp on a minor-league deal and has allowed four earned runs across 2.2 innings this spring.
