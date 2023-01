Schultz agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Schultz is a former prospect with the Rays who was released by the Mariners in September of 2021, and didn't throw a pitch in 2022 while dealing with an oblique issue. The right-hander has also spent time with the Dodgers, and owns a 5.86 ERA in 35.1 innings of work in 26 career appearances.