Play

Schultz signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schultz posted a 5.85 ERA with a 62:27 K:BB over 47.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha last season, but he has struggled in his limited major-league action, as he has a 5.86 ERA over 26 appearances between the Rays and Dodgers. The right-hander will likely serve as organizational depth for Oakland, but he could see some major-league action if injuries occur in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories