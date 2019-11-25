Athletics' Jaime Schultz: Signs minor-league contract
Schultz signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schultz posted a 5.85 ERA with a 62:27 K:BB over 47.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha last season, but he has struggled in his limited major-league action, as he has a 5.86 ERA over 26 appearances between the Rays and Dodgers. The right-hander will likely serve as organizational depth for Oakland, but he could see some major-league action if injuries occur in the bullpen.
