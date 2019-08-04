Beeks surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk over four innings in Saturday's win over the Marlins. He had two strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Beeks also hit three batters, including a bases-loaded HBP during the second inning to give Miami an early lead. The 26-year-old clearly struggled with his command Saturday, delivering only 35 of his 59 pitches for strikes. Beeks has a 3.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 61:28 K:BB over 76.1 innings and lines up to pitch at Seattle next weekend.