Beeks struck out two and gave up a solo home run in two-thirds of an inning Friday, recording his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.

With Justin Lawrence (paternity leave) away from the team, Rockies manager Bud Black called on Jake Bird to get the final out of the eighth inning and the first of the ninth, but the right-hander needed 25 pitches to do it. Black then turned to Beeks to close things out with a two-run lead, but the southpaw made things dicey by immediately serving up a solo shot to Oneil Cruz before getting the job done. Lawrence should be back by the end of the weekend, and Beeks has never recorded more than two saves in a season in his career, but he does appear to have earned a spot in Colorado's high-leverage crew. Through 14 appearances and 16 innings, he's posted a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB.