Rangers' Jalen Beeks: Inks deal with Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers signed Beeks to a major-league contract Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers will need to create a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Beeks. The 32-year-old left-hander appeared in 61 games for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 57.1 innings. Beeks should work in tandem with Tyler Alexander as the Rangers' left-handed specialists.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Takes loss as opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Being used as opener Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Works clean first inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Serving as opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Jalen Beeks: Starts up rehab assignment•