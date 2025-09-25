Beeks will serve as the opening pitcher for the Diamondbacks in Thursday's game versus the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Beeks will likely throw just one inning before handing things off to Nabil Crismatt, who is slated for bulk relief. It's the second opener assignment this season for Beeks, who has posted a 3.67 ERA and 46:20 K:BB over 56.1 frames.