The Rockies claimed Beeks off waivers from the Rays on Monday.

Though a Tampa Bay organization overflowing with capable relief arms didn't have room for him on its 40-man roster, Beeks could have more staying power with the Rockies, whose relievers ranked last in baseball with a 5.41 ERA in 2023. The 30-year-old southpaw turned in a bloated 5.95 ERA of his own in 42.1 innings in the majors this past season, but most of his underlying statistics painted a more encouraging picture of his performance (3.58 xERA, 4.26 SIERA, 13.5 K-BB%).