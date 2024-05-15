DeLuca is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

For the second time in three games, the right-handed-hitting DeLuca finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tanner Houck). Upon returning from the injured list May 3, DeLuca had started in nine consecutive games, but he looks like he could move into more of a short-side platoon role now that the Rays are starting to get healthier. Two left-handed hitters in Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda both recently returned from the injured list, and the Rays could get another in Brandon Lowe back before the end of May.