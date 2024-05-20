DeLuca went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

DeLuca started his third straight game, two of which have come in center field in place of Jose Siri. He made the case to maintain consistent playing time over the Rays' weekend series, homering on Saturday while also collecting two steals across the three games. For now, he appears to be in a rotation for two outfield spots with Jose Siri and Josh Lowe, but DeLuca could ultimately overtake Siri if his defense proves to be good enough in center field.