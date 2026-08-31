DeLuca went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Padres.

DeLuca came through with Tampa Bay down to its final out, taking Mason Miller deep for a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning to force extras in the eventual victory. He would drive in another run in the 11th, reaching base due to a fielding error. His three RBI tied a season high and continued a productive stretch in which he's recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 games. DeLuca is batting .266 with a .732 OPS across 89 games this season.