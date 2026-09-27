DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

DeLuca got the Rays on the board in the fifth inning with his solo shot off Zack Wheeler before adding a second homer in the seventh off Alex McFarlane. It's the first career multi-homer game for DeLuca, who totaled 11 long balls this year. The outfielder finished the regular season strong, going 9-for-23 (.391) over his last six games. Overall, DeLuca slashed .266/.300/.429 with 50 RBI, 44 runs scored and 17 stolen bases across 370 regular-season plate appearances.