Rays' Jonny DeLuca: Three hits, steal in win

DeLuca went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 win over the Athletics.

This was DeLuca's second multi-hit effort over his last seven games. He has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and three steals in that span, providing a decent mix of production despite his part-time role. For the season, he's hitting .266 with a .738 OPS, eight homers, 13 steals, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored and 15 doubles over 234 plate appearances. DeLuca is a right-handed-hitting option to complement lefties Cedric Mullins and Victor Mesa as a platoon partner, though DeLuca's also found his way into the lineup against some same-handed pitching.