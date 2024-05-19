DeLuca went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

After drawing a walk and coming around to score in the sixth inning as part of a three-run rally that got the Rays on the board, DeLuca turned on a 97.3 mph fastball from Nate Pearson in the eighth inning and launched it over the left-field fence for the game-winning hit. DeLuca has begun to see his playing time slip as Tampa Bay's roster has gotten healthier, but through 15 games this season he still sports a .300/.404/.550 slash line with two homers, three steals, six runs and 12 RBI.