DeLuca is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Boston.

It marks the third time in four games that DeLuca will be on the bench. This is after he had started the previous nine contests in a row. The recent returns of Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda have impacted DeLuca's playing time, and the Rays also could be re-committing to Jose Siri in handing him five starts across the last six tilts.