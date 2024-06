DeLuca is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Miami.

Southpaw Braxton Garrett is starting for the Marlins, but the right-handed hitting DeLuca nonetheless finds himself on the bench. It's the first time in six games versus lefties since DeLuca was promoted last month that he hasn't been in the lineup. Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Harold Ramirez will handle outfield duties for the Rays on Wednesday.