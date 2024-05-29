DeLuca is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

DeLuca had started against right-handed pitchers in each of the last four games, but he went just 1-for-14 with one walk against five strikeouts during that stretch. He'll now take a seat Wednesday against Athletics righty Joey Estes and could see most of his opportunities versus left-handed pitching moving forward while Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Richie Palacios form the Rays' preferred outfield trio versus righties.