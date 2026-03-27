DeLuca went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Cardinals.

With left-hander Matthew Liberatore on the mound for St. Louis, DeLuca got the start in right field and batted sixth for Tampa Bay. He drove in a pair with a single in the sixth inning. DeLuca missed most of the 2025 season battling shoulder, hamstring and quadriceps injuries, requiring two stints of the 60-day injured list. Now healthy, DeLuca figures to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching this season.