DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

DeLuca notched his first steal of the season on his second attempt. He's been in a short-side platoon role to begin the campaign, going 6-for-21 (.286) with one home run, four RBI, five runs scored and a double over nine contests. DeLuca provides depth around the outfield for the Rays, though he could push Cedric Mullins, who is batting .122 through 11 games, for playing time in center field.