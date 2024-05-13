DeLuca is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca will take a seat for the first time since returning from the 10-day injured list May 3 and making his Rays and season debuts. He had been projected to fill a short-side platoon role for Tampa Bay, but DeLuca now appears poised to handle a near-everyday role after beginning his Rays tenure with a .286/.394/.536 slash line through his first nine games. DeLuca will cede his spot in the outfield to Jose Siri on Monday, however.