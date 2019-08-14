De Leon was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

De Leon returns to the major-league bullpen after being sent down Aug. 1. The right-hander hasn't made a big-league appearance since May 2017, but owns an ERA of 3.65 with a 64:24 K:BB in 44.1 innings pitched for Triple-A Durham this season. Avisail Garcia (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories