Chargois opened Tuesday against Boston, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one in two innings in an 8-4 win. He did not factor into the decision.

Chargois was called upon to start after Drew Rasmussen was scratched from the start and added to the paternity list Tuesday. After retiring the first five batters, he allowed a single and then a two-run homer to Triston Casas. It was his second time opening this season with the other opportunity coming Aug. 26 in Boston. Since returning from an oblique injury Aug. 23, the 31-year-old has compiled a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings.