Kiermaier (illness) is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Tuesday against the Indians.

Mallex Smith will again slide over to center field, opening a spot in right field for Jake Bauers' second straight start. It's unclear if Kiermaier's illness is serious enough for him to miss another game, but the Rays have an off day Thursday, so he could gain a full four days of rest if he ends up sitting Wednesday as well.