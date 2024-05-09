Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The veteran center fielder has been productive since returning from a hip issue May 4, going 4-for-10 in three games with a homer and four RBI. Kiermaier delivered a .741 OPS last season, his best mark since 2017, but he's had a sluggish start to the current campaign, slashing .224/.278/.299 through 25 contests.
