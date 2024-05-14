Kiermaier is starting in center field and batting ninth for Tuesday's game at Baltimore.
Kiermaier sat out the previous four games due to an illness but is back in action for Tuesday's contest. The 34-year-old has played in just three games since he returned from the injured list May 4 and has gone 4-for-10 with a homer and four RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out again Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Won't start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Three knocks against Philly•