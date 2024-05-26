Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Kiermaier has an .861 OPS in 36 at-bats since he returned from a hip injury in early May, and he'll sit Sunday after starting the previous four games. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Davis Schneider moves to left.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rejoining lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out again Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Won't start Saturday•