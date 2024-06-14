Kiermaier (knee) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.

Kiermaier will be held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game after sustaining a bruised knee Tuesday. However, with a left-handed pitcher on the mound for Cleveland, it's unlikely that the lefty-hitting center fielder would've been in the lineup even if fully healthy. Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and George Springer will fill the outfield from left to right Friday.