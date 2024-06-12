Kiermaier was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to a right knee contusion, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kiermaier fouled a ball off his knee in the fourth inning and eventually came out of the game in the seventh. Because the Jays are only calling his injury a bruise, it's likely he avoided a serious injury, but it's possible the 34-year-old sits out a game or two in order to heal.