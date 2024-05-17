Kermaier is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
The left-handed batter will start from the dugout with the Blue Jays facing southpaw Tyler Alexander. Daulton Varsho will start in center field and bat seventh in place of Kiermaier with Davis Schneider and George Springer rounding out Toronto's outfield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rejoining lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out again Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Won't start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Friday•