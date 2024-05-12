Kiermaier (illness) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Kiermaier will close the weekend without making a start during the Blue Jays' series with the Twins while he continues to recover from an illness. He felt well enough to enter Saturday's 10-8 win as a late-inning defensive replacement, so Kiermaier should be available off the bench again in the series finale.
