Share Video

Link copied!

Kiermaier (illness) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Kiermaier will close the weekend without making a start during the Blue Jays' series with the Twins while he continues to recover from an illness. He felt well enough to enter Saturday's 10-8 win as a late-inning defensive replacement, so Kiermaier should be available off the bench again in the series finale.

More News