Kiermaier is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins due to an illness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kiermaier started three of four games since he returned from the injured list due to hip inflammation last weekend, but he's now feeling under the weather. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio man the corner outfield spots.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Three knocks against Philly•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Returns from IL with homer•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Returns from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Lands on IL with hip inflammation•