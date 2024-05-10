Share Video

Kiermaier is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins due to an illness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kiermaier started three of four games since he returned from the injured list due to hip inflammation last weekend, but he's now feeling under the weather. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio man the corner outfield spots.

