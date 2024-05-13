Kiermaier (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Kiermaier will miss out on a fourth consecutive start while he's apparently still under the weather, but he was able to make an appearance as a late-inning defensive replacement in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Twins. He'll presumably be available off the bench again Monday, provided he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the ailment. Daulton Varsho will cover center field in Kiermaier's stead in the series opener in Baltimore.