Kiermaier (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Kiermaier will miss out on a fourth consecutive start while he's apparently still under the weather, but he was able to make an appearance as a late-inning defensive replacement in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Twins. He'll presumably be available off the bench again Monday, provided he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the ailment. Daulton Varsho will cover center field in Kiermaier's stead in the series opener in Baltimore.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Won't start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Three knocks against Philly•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Taking seat against lefty•