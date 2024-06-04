Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Kiermier isn't starting for the third time in the last four games despite the Blue Jays facing a right-handed pitcher. Daulton Varsho will slide to center field Tuesday, while Davis Schneider and George Springer fill the corners.
