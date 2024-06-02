Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Kiermaier will sit for the second straight matchup with a right-hander (Quinn Priester), perhaps signaling that the veteran's hold on a regular role in the outfield could be tenuous. Daniel Vogelbach has been included in the lineup at designated hitter in both of the past two games at Kiermaier's expense, while Toronto has rolled out outfields of Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and George Springer from left to right. Kiermaier is hitting just .212 with a .265 on-base percentage across 116 plate appearances on the season.