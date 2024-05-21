Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
Kiermaier will dodge a matchup with the left-handed Garrett Crochet. Instead, Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and George Springer will fill the outfield Tuesday.
