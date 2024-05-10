Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins
Kiermaier will be getting the day off Friday despite the Blue Jays facing the right-handed Joe Ryan. Daulton Varsho will start at center field while Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio round out Toronto's outfield.
