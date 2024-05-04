Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day following a minimum absence with a hip injury, Kiermaier took reliever Derek Law deep in the eighth inning to extend the Blue Jays' lead. It was his first longball of the season and just his third extra-base hit. Kiermaier finished last season with an above-average 104 OPS+, but for fantasy purposes he remains more of an AL-only play.