site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-manuel-margot-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Manuel Margot: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Margot is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Margot is 2-for-17 over his past five games and will head to the bench Friday. Brett Phillips will work in right field in the series opener at Texas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read