Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Margot will rest after he went 1-for-17 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Randy Arozarena is taking over in right field and batting second.
