Margot started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He's hitting just .169 with a .460 OPS this season.

The Twins traded for Margot in the offseason thinking he'd be insurance in center field if Bryon Buxton was injured and could find a right-handed platoon role. However, he's struggled to provide any offense and made just his second start this month in center field despite Buxton missing the last two weeks with a knee injury. Margot may continue to languish on the bench until he gets going at the plate.