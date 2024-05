Margot batted in the leadoff spot and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's win over Kansas City.

After a slow start to the season (.468 OPS through May 17), Margot is finally showing some signs of progress at the plate. He's hitting (8-for-20) since May 18 with two walks. He could get more at-bats as a righty platoon bat in left field as a result.