Margot (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday night, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 30-year-old outfielder hasn't played since April 7 and remains on the 10-day injured list with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee. Prior to his injury, Margot slashed .316/.300/.316 with zero extra-base hits and three RBI across 20 plate appearances.