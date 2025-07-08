Manuel Margot: Cut by Detroit
The Tigers released Margot on Tuesday.
Margot put up a .616 OPS in six games earlier this season with the Tigers and had struggled to a .211/.299/.266 slash line in 37 contests at Triple-A Toledo. The 30-year-old will look to latch on with a new organization that's seeking outfield depth.
