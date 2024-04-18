Arozarena is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Angels.
It's just the second day off this season for Arozarena, who is slashing just .174/.240/.275 following a 2-for-23 drought at the plate. Harold Ramirez is getting a start in left field for Tampa Bay on Thursday.
More News
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Stays aggressive on basepaths•
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Swipes third bag•
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Powers team with homer, two steals•
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Could steal more aggressively•
-
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Avoids arbitration with Rays•