Arozarena went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Giants.

Arozarena has gotten off to a sluggish start to the season, as he's failed to record a multi-hit performance in any of his last 12 starts with only two extra-base hits in that span. He has found other ways to produce, most notably by being aggressive on the basepaths as he swiped his third bag of the campaign Sunday. There's also reason for optimism that Arozarena can turn the rest of his results around, as he has a 24.6 percent strikeout rate -- in line with his career norm -- paired with only a .231 BABIP.