Arozarena went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Angels.

Arozarena hasn't had a good start at the plate, as he's hitting just .174 with two home runs across 75 plate appearances. When he has gotten on base, however, he's taken advantage as he's managed four stolen bases without being caught. Arozarena is also striking out at a fairly typical 25.3 percent clip, so there's not a significant reason to panic about his performance yet.