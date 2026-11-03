The Mariners extended Arozarena a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Arozarena had a career year in his contract season and was one of the lone regulars in the Seattle lineup to be a consistent producer. He'll turn 32 years old prior to the start of the 2027 campaign and is coming off a 2026 campaign in which he slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 113 runs scored, 26 stolen bases and a 68:145 BB:K across 670 trips to the plate. His 113 runs scored and .865 OPS were both career highs. Arozarena is one of the premier free-agent outfielders this offseason.